Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 262 – The York City Knights Super League Bid With Gavin Wilson

In this episode League Freak has a chat with York City Knights media manager Gavin Wilson about the clubs bid to enter Super League in 2021.

They talk about the clubs history, its stable growth, how it would be a good stepping stone in changing the geographical spread of the Super League competition and how everything is built upon a sustainable base.

The boys then talk about the possible NRL bid to buy into Super League, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, and the impact of Covid 19 on York.

It was great to catch up with Gavin. He is sure to be on the podcast in the near future!

