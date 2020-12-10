Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 261 – NRL Having Talks To Buy 51% Of Super League For $134 Million

In this episode we have a chat about the NRL having informal talks to buy 51% of the Super League competition for $134 million.

Have a listen to what we think of this idea…

