Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 259 – Brent Nadens Positive Drugs Test Plus Ask Potato – #AskTheBoss

In this episode we discuss the positive drug test by Penrith Panthers player Brent Naden.

We then go through the #AskTheBoss questions put forward by Wests Tigers fans to the clubs CEO, Justin Potato.

We round out the podcast by talking about the incredible Formula One crash involving Romain Grosjean! We have never seen anything like it!

