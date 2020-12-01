 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 259 – Brent Nadens Positive Drugs Test Plus Ask Potato – #AskTheBoss

Dec 02, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we discuss the positive drug test by Penrith Panthers player Brent Naden.

 

We then go through the #AskTheBoss questions put forward by Wests Tigers fans to the clubs CEO, Justin Potato.

 

We round out the podcast by talking about the incredible Formula One crash involving Romain Grosjean! We have never seen anything like it!

 

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

 

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

 

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

 

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

 

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

 

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal


Click here to listen to this episode!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Oblivion NPC
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

What Should Cameron Smith Do In 2021?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+