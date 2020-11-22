Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 256 – No Golden Boot, The Rugby League Gods, And The Best Coffee On The Gold Coast!

In this episode discuss the cancellation of the 2020 Golden Boot Award. Apparently the teams the International Rugby League wanted to give the award to didn’t play games….so they just scrapped it!

We then look at the whole Rugby League immortals concept, and how Andrew would make changes to it. Changes that would make it far better than what we have.

We look at the 2020 Super League Dream team, and what a team it is! We then chat more about the Wests Tigers and then finish up talking about coffee that will blow your mind!

