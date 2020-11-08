Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 251 – NRL Player Movement And Origin

In this episode we take a look at some player movement rumours. They involve the likes of Beni Marshall, Josh Mansour, Josh Addo-Carr, Blake Green and all the others.

We then look at the Cronulla Sharks coaching situation. Have a good old chat about State Of Origin and the makeup of the Blues team.

We answer some of your emails, including a controversial one, then we end the podcast with Andrew threatening to mutilate himself for no apparent reason.

Just a normal start to your week!

