Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 249 – League Freak Gets Banned From Twitter

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

In this episode our fearless heroes have a chat about State Of Origin one, who performed, who didn’t, and changes that should be made. They also show they barely paid attention to the game!

Then, League Freak announces that he has been BANNED from Twitter for saying his favourite word. It rhymes with Hunt.

Then, thanks to an email by Andy, the boys put together a Rugby League team, stating how much they would offer players, and how they would fill out their squads! This has become the official lineup of the Mad Quokkas!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related