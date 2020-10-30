Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 246 – National Anthem Controversy That Wasn’t Needed

Oct 31, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Mr “I did advanced English” and Mr “I did five P.E. classes” sit down to talk about Rugby League.
We talk about the National Anthem controversy and come up with some new lines for our national song.
We look at a possible new signing for the Roosters, a weird decision forfeit decision in Super League between the Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils.
Then we put together a State of Origin Frankenstein similar to the one on NRL.com.
Its a fun episode!
