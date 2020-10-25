Podcast: Fergo and the Freak – Episode 244 – 2020 NRL Grand Final Review – The Melbourne Storm Are Premiers!

In this episode the boys do a complete review of the 2020 NRL Grand Final between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm.

Freaky is a Panthers fan, and this is his immediate reaction too the game! Have a listen to what disappointed sounds like!

The boys also confront the elephant in the room. Spoiler Alert: Its Phil Gould!

P.S. He already knew that!

