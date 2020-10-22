Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 243 – Penrith Panthers 2020 NRL Grand Final Lovefest With Nadine

Oct 22, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak, Penrith Panthers 0
In this episode Nadine joins League Freak as the two talk about the Penrith Panthers 2020 season, how the Covid restrictions have made things a little different, how fans are celebrating the Grand Final appearance and just generally what its been like as a Panthers fan over the years.
Its always great fun to chat with Nadine, who is a massive supporter of the podcast!
