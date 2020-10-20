Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 242 – #AskKenty Volume 7 With Guest James Smith

In this episode we are joined by special guest James Smith as we do another #AskKenty episode!

We have a good chin wag about the Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers throughout this episode, and there is a whole lot of Grand Final talk too!

It was great fun chatting with James, we are sure to have him on soon!

