Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 242 – #AskKenty Volume 7 With Guest James Smith

Oct 21, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL
In this episode we are joined by special guest James Smith as we do another #AskKenty episode!
We have a good chin wag about the Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers throughout this episode, and there is a whole lot of Grand Final talk too!
It was great fun chatting with James, we are sure to have him on soon!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Oct 22, 2020 0
Oct 20, 2020 0
Oct 19, 2020 0
Oct 22, 2020 0
Oct 05, 2020 0
Sep 24, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.