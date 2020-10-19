Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 241 – The Daily Telegraph Ruins The 2020 Dally M Awards

In this episode we look back at the 2020 Dally M awards, one that will be remembered as being ruined by the Daily Telegraph, and one that come across as a cheap and nasty joke!

See what we have to say about the whole event, right here on your favourite podcast!

