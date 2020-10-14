Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 239 – NRL Finals Preview And Rugby League Movies!

In this amazing episode we talk about the news that the Roosters want rid of Kyle Flannagan. Then we talk about how Peter Sterling has called for Shane Flannagan to go to the Parramatta Eels as an assistant coach.

We chat about a potential swap between the Knights and Eels that would send Moses to Newcastle and Pearce to the Eels.

We then talk about the two finals matches between the Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders, and then the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

We finish up the podcast talking about Rugby League movies, and the potential stars of them!

