Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 238 – Each NRL Clubs Gains And Losses For 2021 Plus NRL Finals Talk

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

In this episode we give our thoughts on the weekends NRL Finals games. The memorable moments, how we think the games will go next weekend, and what we thought of the Eels and Rosters losing.

We then go through the gains and losses of each NRL clubs next season and give our expert opinions on each clubs and where they are at right now.

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related