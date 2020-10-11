Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 238 – Each NRL Clubs Gains And Losses For 2021 Plus NRL Finals Talk

Oct 12, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we give our thoughts on the weekends NRL Finals games. The memorable moments, how we think the games will go next weekend, and what we thought of the Eels and Rosters losing.
We then go through the gains and losses of each NRL clubs next season and give our expert opinions on each clubs and where they are at right now.
