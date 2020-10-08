Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 237 – Matra, Mantra, Mantra!!!

On this episode we break down an interview featuring Kevin Walters and his plans for the Brisbane Broncos. He has a few good ideas, and some that horrify us!

We talk about terrible pizza combinations, the worst trip home from work you could have during a pandemic, cool suburbs, and then finish up with a quick talk about this weekends NRL Finals games.

