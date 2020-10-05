Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 236 – As Loose As It Gets!

In this episode we have a look at round one of the 2020 NRL Finals series.

We chat about the very sad Sam Burgess situation. We also chat about Harry Grant and his future at the Melbourne Storm.

We then end things talking about the worst pizza god ever put on planet earth, and then. a revelation about the quality off bush turkey cuisine.

All this and more on your favourite cooking podcast!

