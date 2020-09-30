Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 235 – #AskKenty – Matthew ****ing Elliott!!!

In this episode we look through the #AskKenty questions that get completely ignored on NRL 360 and we do everything we can in our power to answer them!

We ponder the quote “If Jake Friend’s not playing, then Jake Friend isn’t on the field.” as we feel it may be the most perfect sentence in human history.

We cover a wide range of subjects in this very long episode, we give people shoutouts, and give some love to our newest Patreon supporter!

We also confront the elephant in the room. You know who it is. You’ve been waiting to hear our ruction to the news. Well, its here. Enjoy its!

