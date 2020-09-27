Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 234 – NRL 2020 Regular Season Review

In this episode we do a complete review of the 2020 National Rugby League regular season.

Who performed above expectation? Who disappointed us? Who broke records? Who broke our hearts?

We review YOUR team!

