Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 233 – NRL Podcast

In this episode we have a little chit chat about Rugby League matches that have occurred in recent times. That being the last 24 hours.

We also offer our Andrew Johns like suggestions to improve Rugby League, we talk about all the positive things to come out of Wales, and we discuss dictators!

We know we have some making up to do to fill your ear holes with our voices. Fear not, our bodies are ready!

