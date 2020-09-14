Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 230 – Some Really Stupid Ideas

In this episode we canvas some stupid ideas put forward by idiots on how to improve the NRL competition.

We look at how WE would improve the game. This depends into attacking the Wests Tigers. We look at some possible Start Of Origin news but back out quickly when we realise it was broken by a blogger.

That and much more on the podcast you know and love so dearly!

