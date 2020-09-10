Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 229 – Karen Vs Anthony Griffin – Who Ya Got?

In this episode the boys take a look at changes made to the format of the Super League season and the ramifications of such a move.

They then delve into the drama surrounding Phil Gould and Anthony Griffin and the way Gus gets involved in everything he can.

Things then go off the rails as the boys plan a relaxing retreat for the former first grade coach.

It all turns back to Rugby League however as they do a round 18 preview and look at some of the latest news.

This game is looser than…..well….ya know. 😀

Click here to listen to this episode!

