Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 229 – Karen Vs Anthony Griffin – Who Ya Got?

Sep 10, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL
In this episode the boys take a look at changes made to the format of the Super League season and the ramifications of such a move.
They then delve into the drama surrounding Phil Gould and Anthony Griffin and the way Gus gets involved in everything he can.
Things then go off the rails as the boys plan a relaxing retreat for the former first grade coach.
It all turns back to Rugby League however as they do a round 18 preview and look at some of the latest news.
This game is looser than…..well….ya know. 😀
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Sep 08, 2020 0
Sep 06, 2020 0
Sep 02, 2020 0
Aug 28, 2020 0
Aug 27, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.