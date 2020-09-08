Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 228 – NRL CEO Andrew Abdo Talks A Whole Lot And Says Nothing…

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

How’s it going? In this episode we have a chat about the appointment of Anthony Griffin as the head coach of the St George/Illawarra Dragons.

We then look at an interview that was conducted on NRL 360 with the newly appointed full time CEO of the NRL, Andrew Abdo.

He said a low of lovely words, but didn’t really commit to doing anything unfortunately.

This leads us to a discussion about what makes you a player from the country, and what makes you a player from the city!

We have another chat about the Wests Tigers, we consider which side of the joint venture may be cursed, and then Freaky goes down a dark path and ends up talking about executioners!

All this on your favourite cheery podcast!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related