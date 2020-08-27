Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 224 – Ivan And The Salty Spud

In this episode we have a talk about the disrespectful nature of Ivan Clearys existence. Yep, all of it!

It doesn’t sit well with potato. What more do you need to hear from us?

Well, it turns out we have half an hour of stuff to stay on this matter. Listen to our riff on the Tigers supposed rivalry with The Riff.

