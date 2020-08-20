Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 220 – Free Pizza For All Super League Clubs!!!

In this episode our two hosts talk about the revolutionary pizza deal that Super League worked out with a UK Pizza chain. They might have got a voucher or something!

We then venture south to what ever Tommy Makinson was looking for.

We talk about biting, Benji, Brisbane, Bellamy, Brandon, Battered Balls of Gravy and bald nuts thanks to our terrific sponsors….Manscaped!

