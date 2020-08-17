Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 219 – Statistics, Coach Of The Year And Biting!

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

In this episode the boys break down the alleged biting episode that occurred in the Sharks vs Titans match, they look at who they think is the coach of the year so far, talk about a terrible article in the media that used some dodgy stats to try and make a point (Very badly) and much, much more!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod

[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/15628739/height/100/width//thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/custom/tdest_id/1275275/custom-color/1e1f02″ height=”100″ width=”100%” scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]

Click here to listen to this episode!

Related