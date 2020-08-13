Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 218 – Paul McGregor FIRED By The Dragons!

Breaking news….Paul McGregor has been sacked by the St George/Illawarra Dragons effective immediately. Dean Young will take over the interim coaching role.

