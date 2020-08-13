Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 218 – Paul McGregor FIRED By The Dragons!

Aug 13, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL
Breaking news….Paul McGregor has been sacked by the St George/Illawarra Dragons effective immediately. Dean Young will take over the interim coaching role.
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod
[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/15593780/height/100/width//thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/custom/tdest_id/1275275/custom-color/1e1f02″ height=”100″ width=”100%” scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Aug 13, 2020 0
Aug 13, 2020 0
Aug 12, 2020 0
Aug 13, 2020 0
Aug 06, 2020 0
Aug 06, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.