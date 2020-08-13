Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 217 – Hypocrites And Revelations

In this episode Andrew and League Freak have a chat! They talk about all the latest news in the National Rugby League competition including the Brisbane Broncos….well…all of it.

Moses Mbye being available to anyone Andrew can sell him to (Half price!).

Then we talk about UK Rugby League and the supposed classism that we feel might not actually exist. We then go into the way the game might be brought down by the latest Covid positive tests.

We chat about haircuts (Yes, we did!), and there is a revelation in this episode about a celebrity Rugby League twitter feed that we finally find out who was at the helm of it!

A good long one that will satisfy you deeply. #ThatsWhatSheSaid

