Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 216 – NRL Round 14 Preview With Special Guest Nadine

In this episode League Freak is joined by the amazing Nadine as we preview Round 14 of the 2020 NRL season.

We talk about the Brisbane Broncos implosion, the Penrith Panthers incredible season and run home, and mention one bludger game of the round!

This was such a fun podcast!

