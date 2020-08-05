Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 214 – NRL Round 13 Preview With Special Guest Nadine!

Aug 05, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL
In this episode League Freak is joined by the lovely Nadine and the two preview Round 13 of the 2020 NRL season.
Midway through this podcast both get deliveries arrive at the exact same time, a bit spooky if you ask me!
Have a listen to who they think will win the games this round. This was a great discussion by two hardcore Penrith Panthers supporters!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod
[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/15489830/height/100/width//thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/custom/tdest_id/1275275/custom-color/1e1f02″ height=”100″ width=”100%” scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Aug 05, 2020 0
Aug 03, 2020 0
Aug 03, 2020 0
Aug 01, 2020 0
Jul 31, 2020 0
Jul 26, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.