Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 213 – NRL News, Wests Tigers Whinging And Dusty Nuts!

In this episode we have a look at the latest news in the Rugby League world, from the Kotoni Stagg revenge porn video, to the coaching situation at the New Zealand Warriors.

We also fall into a very dark place as we talk about the Wests Tigers history, then give you an insight into how we work out what Rugby League History episodes we decide to record.

