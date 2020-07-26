 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 207 – Sonny Bill Williams Playing For The Sydney Roosters Is A Problem…

Jul 27, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we talk about the problems with Sonny Bill Williams being allowed to play for the Sydney Roosters while still having a contract with the Toronto Wolfpack.

 

We chat about the young Penrith Panthers side who leads the competition. We have a look at the injuries to key Newcastle Knights players. We have a good chat about the Canterbury Bulldogs after their win.

 

We then break down the Brisbane Broncos, what changes they need made to their lineup, their coaching staff and the board. We also touch on an Instagram spat between a bunch of grown men who should not have Instagram!

 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak - Episode 208 - Sher And Lil Drop In For A Chat About The Toronto Wolfpack And Loving Rugby League In Canada

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

