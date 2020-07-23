 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 205 – Supporting Expansion And Loving Rugby League With Canadian Rugby League Super Fan Sandy

Jul 24, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we chat with Canadian Rugby League super fan Sandy about the news regarding the Toronto Wolfpack withdrawing from the 2020 Super League season.

 

We talk about supporting expansion clubs, the different sporting cultures between North America and England. The way different fan bases can get negative about every other club and supporter in the game.

 

We also have a bit of a laugh too. It was a great episode youre sure to enjoy! 🙂

 

