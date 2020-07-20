Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 202 – The 2020 NRL Player Poll – Breaking Down The Results

Jul 21, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we chat a little about the current news in the game before doing a complete breakdown of the 2020 Player Poll run by the National Rugby League.
Which results did we agree with? Which surprised us? Which are wrong!
Then, Andrew and League Freak ARGUE about a topic in the biggest disagreement they’ve ever had!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 20, 2020 0
Jul 18, 2020 0
Jul 15, 2020 0
Jul 20, 2020 0
Jul 19, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.