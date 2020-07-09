Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 196 – Matt Ikuvalu Scores 5 Tries Against The Hopeless Cowboys, Plus A Look At The Games Ahead In Round 9

Jul 10, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode League Freak has a chat about the Roosters belting win against the North Queensland Cowboys in which Roosters winger Matt Ikuvalu scored five tries.
We see how that lines up against the all time records for most tries scored in an NRL game.
Then Freaky talks about Benji Marshall returning to the Wests Tigers lineup, David Fifita and if he is the player the Titans should offer so much money to, before taking us through the remaining games of the round.
