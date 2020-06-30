Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 192 – Bellamy, Bateman, Bennett, Benji and Batting!

In this episode Andrew is back!

We talk about John Bateman ditching the Raiders for another team…who ever that may be. Could be the Bulldogs. Could be Wigan. We are all on the edge of our seats. This is so exciting!

We than talk about Wayne Bennett’s dig at the Brisbane Broncos. We follow that up with talk about Beni Marshall being a legend and how journalists can’t even ask questions any more.

If you have a problem with alcoholism please coacnt Alcoholics Anonymous at https://aa.org.au

We hope you enjoy the show!

