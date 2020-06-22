Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 186 – NRL Buying Super League, Bad Coaches, Coronavirus And More!

In this episode we talk about Phil Gould’s suggestion that the NRL should buy Super League.

We then talk about bad coaches, the impact of corona virus, read a listener email and have a general chat about the footy!

