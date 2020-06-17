Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 184 – Phil Gould Is Wrong About The Obstruction Rule

In this episode we talk about how wrong Phil Gould with his whinge about the obstruction rule in the NRL and the use of the bunker.

We discuss the top three players in the game, K-Pong and his massive contract extension at the Knights, Beanies For Brain Cancer, we read out a listener email and have a lot of general chit chat about the game.

