Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 171 – Greg Inglis To Warrington, Paul Gallen Looking At A Comeback, And Joe Rogans Massive Deal

In this episode we talk about Greg Inglis and his move to the Warrington Wolves, former players whop are talking about making an NRL comeback with the New Zealand Warriors and the new State Of Origin schedule.

We also talk about the referees dispute, how bloody terrible journalists are, the Women’s game back on the agenda, we do a reader email, and then. talks about Joe Rogans deal with Spotify!

