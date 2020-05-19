Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 169 – THIS IS SPARTA And ESPN’s Top Ten Players Of All Time

In this episode we have a fun and exciting chat about a few news items in the game today. These include a blackmail attempt, another possible rule change, and then discuss how Peter V’landys might change the NRL trophy!

We then look at an ESPN list of the top ten Rugby League players of all time, which was terrible!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related