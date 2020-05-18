Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 168 – Duncan Thompson

In this episode we look at the great Duncan Thompson and his immense impact on the game of Rugby League.

From a superstar halfback in the 1920’s and 1930’s to arguably the most influential coach in the entire sports history, Thompson was regarded as the best halfback every right up until 2006 and can claim the likes of Don Furner and Wayne Bennett as coaching proteges.

We believe Thompson should be the next Rugby League immortal. This episode will tell you why.

