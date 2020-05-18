Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 168 – Duncan Thompson

May 18, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we look at the great Duncan Thompson and his immense impact on the game of Rugby League.
From a superstar halfback in the 1920’s and 1930’s to arguably the most influential coach in the entire sports history, Thompson was regarded as the best halfback every right up until 2006 and can claim the likes of Don Furner and Wayne Bennett as coaching proteges.
We believe Thompson should be the next Rugby League immortal. This episode will tell you why.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
