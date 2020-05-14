 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 167 – One Referee For The Rest Of The 2020 NRL Season

May 14, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this short, sharp episode we have a quick discussion about the decision that ARL Chairman Peter V’landys made to get rid of one of the referees for the rest of the season.

As you can imagine….we were not very happy about it!

