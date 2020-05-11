Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 166 – Erotic Rugby League Romance Writing With Cate Ellink

May 11, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode League Freak sits down with erotic romance novelist Cate Ellink to chat about her two Rugby League themed erotic novels.
Cate talks about the different challenges involved in writing romance novels, giving a great insight into her writing process.
Cate was a fantastic guest we are sure to have on again some time soon. An absolute pleasure to talk with.
