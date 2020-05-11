Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 165 – Nostalgia

May 11, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Andrew and Freak just sit down and talk about footy players!
They talk about players they’ve seen that they have enjoyed watching, as well as players that may be forgotten in their time.
This is just pure footy talk, because we know you need it!
Freaky’s Team
1. Matt Bowen
2. Robbie Beckett
3. Steve Renouf
4. Ryan Girdler
5. Martin Offiah
6. Steve Carter
7. Geoff Toovey
8. Les Davidson
9. Luke Priddis
10. Dean Pay
11. Jarrod McCracken
12. Jim Dymock
13. Tawera Nikau
14. Mark Sargent
15. Scott Gourley
16. Andrew Leeds
17. Wes Patten
Fergo’s Team
1. Tim Brasher
2. Nathan Blacklock
3. Dale Shearer
4. Brett Rodwell
5. Taniela Tuiaki
6. Greg Alexander
7. Gary Freeman
8. Paul Rauhihi
9. Danny Buderus
10. Ian Roberts
11. Ali Lauiti’iti
12. Simon Dywer
13. Gavin Miller
14. Alan Wilson
15. Brad Mackay
16. Darren Senter
17. Ewan McGrady
