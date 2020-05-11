Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 165 – Nostalgia

In this episode Andrew and Freak just sit down and talk about footy players!

They talk about players they’ve seen that they have enjoyed watching, as well as players that may be forgotten in their time.

This is just pure footy talk, because we know you need it!

Freaky’s Team

1. Matt Bowen

2. Robbie Beckett

3. Steve Renouf

4. Ryan Girdler

5. Martin Offiah

6. Steve Carter

7. Geoff Toovey

8. Les Davidson

9. Luke Priddis

10. Dean Pay

11. Jarrod McCracken

12. Jim Dymock

13. Tawera Nikau

14. Mark Sargent

15. Scott Gourley

16. Andrew Leeds

17. Wes Patten

Fergo’s Team

1. Tim Brasher

2. Nathan Blacklock

3. Dale Shearer

4. Brett Rodwell

5. Taniela Tuiaki

6. Greg Alexander

7. Gary Freeman

8. Paul Rauhihi

9. Danny Buderus

10. Ian Roberts

11. Ali Lauiti’iti

12. Simon Dywer

13. Gavin Miller

14. Alan Wilson

15. Brad Mackay

16. Darren Senter

17. Ewan McGrady

