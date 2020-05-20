Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 160 – NRL eBay Search Leads To A Grizzly Discovery

In this episode we look at some of the weird and wonderful items for sale on eBay that are NRL related with special guest Mumma Shark!

League Freak takes things a little off track before Mumma Shark takes us to a very dark place, asking questions of a seller that can not be repeated here.

We don’t know what to think about any of this. This was horrifying on so many levels. What the hell…..

