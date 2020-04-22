Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 157 – Clinical Psychologist Annie Clark On How To Cope With Social Isolation During Lockdown

In this episode League Freak chats with clinical psychologist Annie Clark on how best to cope with social isolation during the COVID19 lockdown.

This was a great chat that will hopefully help you if you find yourself struggling a little bit right now.

You can visit Dr Clark’s website here: AnnieClark.com.au

