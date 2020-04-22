Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 157 – Clinical Psychologist Annie Clark On How To Cope With Social Isolation During Lockdown

 

Apr 22, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode League Freak chats with clinical psychologist Annie Clark on how best to cope with social isolation during the COVID19 lockdown.

This was a great chat that will hopefully help you if you find yourself struggling a little bit right now. 

You can visit Dr Clark’s website here: AnnieClark.com.au

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

