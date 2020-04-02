Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 150 – Todd Greenberg Is Doing A Great Job!

Apr 03, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we bring a twitter war of words to the podcast!
Andrew gives his reasons why Todd Greenberg should continue on as the NRL’s CEO. League Freak grills our favourite Rugby League historian and you know what, the historian delivers.
We also talk about some of the “great” players who have represented Great Britain and England at fullback over the last couple of decades, and then talk about smoking in Rugby League.
All this and more from the people you steal your look-alikes from, the the people you steal your stats from! 😀
