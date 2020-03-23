Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 146 – Exclusive: Detailed Simulation Of The 2020 NRL Season!

In this episode we run a detailed simulation of the 2020 National Rugby League season. Using a patented algorithm formulated through the detailed analysis provided by Rugby League Project, we provide you with the final ladder for the 2020 NRL season, and then simulate all of the NRL finals matches, coming to one final conclusion.

Exclusively on Fergo and The Freak, we name the winner of the 2020 NRL Grand Final.

