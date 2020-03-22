Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 145 – The Spanish Flu Of 1919 And The Coronavirus Of 2020

In this episode we look back at how Rugby League handled the 1919 outbreak of the Spanish Flu in Australia. We then compare it to how Rugby League is looking to handle the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

We talk about how the NRL competition could be restructured and changed to conform with restrictions on travel.

We almost sing you a song and have a bit of a laugh to finish up the episode.

Now go wash your hands!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related