Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 143 – Bulldogs Fall To Cowboys With Special Guest Katey

In this episode League Freak is joined by Katey as they discuss the Bulldogs loss to the Cowboys at an empty ANZ Stadium.

This was a pretty good match that told us a lot about both teams.

Also, Jason Taumalolo broke the all time record for meters made by a forward in the NRL’s history! Not a bad effort!

