Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 142 – Peter V’landys Terrible Press Conference And Answering Your Twitter Questions

Mar 17, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Andrew fills us in on his trip to confront the Coronavirus, we then watch the press conference in which Peter V’landys made a fool of himself, we get Andrew reaction, and then talk a little about the pandemic that has struck planet earth.
Then we answer your questions, even the ones sent in by horny women who just wanna work out how we do the nasty thing. You chicks need to chill out!
All on your favourite podcast!
You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.
Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Mar 15, 2020 0
Mar 08, 2020 0
Mar 04, 2020 0
Mar 12, 2020 0
Feb 21, 2020 0
Feb 21, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.