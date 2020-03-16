Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 142 – Peter V’landys Terrible Press Conference And Answering Your Twitter Questions

In this episode Andrew fills us in on his trip to confront the Coronavirus, we then watch the press conference in which Peter V’landys made a fool of himself, we get Andrew reaction, and then talk a little about the pandemic that has struck planet earth.

Then we answer your questions, even the ones sent in by horny women who just wanna work out how we do the nasty thing. You chicks need to chill out!

All on your favourite podcast!

