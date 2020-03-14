Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 141 – Coronavirus Emergency And How It Will Effect The NRL

In this episode League Freak is joined by regular guest Katey and by SWR Sports commentator Daniel Pettigrew as we all talk about the Coronavirus emergency.

We look at the effect of the virus on the NRL and on life in general. This is a bit of a different episode but it had to happen.

